LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/2/2019

Tonight, some clearing with possible fog. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland west areas could fall into the 20s. Winds becoming light.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s for inland areas west of Marquette, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be for inland areas of the Eastern U.P., the mildest temperatures will be in the Western U.P. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, 50s in the Eastern U.P., locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes; especially, Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH.