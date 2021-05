LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 5/6/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 410 PM EDT THU MAY 6 2021 /310 PM CDT THU MAY 6 2021/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS...ESPECIALLY NORTH CENTRAL. LOWS 30 TO 37. FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS IN THE 40S. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 24 TO 36...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 44 TO 57...COOLEST ALONG SUPERIOR. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 27 TO 36...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 42 TO 54...COOLEST ALONG SUPERIOR. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 22 TO 36...COLDEST WEST INTERIOR. HIGHS 42 TO 53...COOLEST ALONG SUPERIOR. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 25 TO 35...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 48 TO 60...WARMEST INTERIOR WEST AND SOUTH.