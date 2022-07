STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 320 PM EDT THU JUL 21 2022 /320 PM CDT THU JUL 21 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR LAKE SUPERIOR BEACHES IN ALGER COUNTY... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS AROUND 60. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS AROUND 60. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HIGHS 80 TO 88. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS AROUND 60. SUNDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 50 TO 56. HIGHS 72 TO 78. TUESDAY...PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 76 TO 82. $$ NLY