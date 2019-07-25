LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 7/25/2019

Tonight, increasing clouds. A chance of rain and thunderstorms west of Marquette. Gusty winds, especially near Lake Superior in Marquette and Alger counties. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.