LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/22/2019

Tonight, mostly clear. Patchy frost possible for some inland areas, especially west of Marquette. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s inland, 50s near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, some cloud cover with a possible rain shower around Marquette and the Keweenaw Peninsula. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the coolest temperatures will be closer to Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some 30s inland, 50s near Lake Superior. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some 40s inland, around 60 or into the 60s near Lake Superior. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s for some inland areas. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, 50s for some inland areas. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible