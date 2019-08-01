LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/1/2019

Tonight, some cloud cover with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some locations may fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some locations may fall into the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some locations may fall into the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some locations may fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.