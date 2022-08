STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 346 PM EDT THU AUG 4 2022 /246 PM CDT THU AUG 4 2022/ TONIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 60...COOLEST INTERIOR EAST. FRIDAY...WARMER. SUNNY. HIGHS 76 TO 91...COOLEST ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN AND WARMEST WEST. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY LATE. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS FAR WEST LATE. LOWS 61 TO 73...WARMEST WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 80 TO 92...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. SATURDAY NIGHT...SHOWERS LIKELY AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 64...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...COOLER. SHOWERS LIKELY AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 62 TO 75...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS EAST. LOWS IN THE MID 50S EXCEPT IN THE UPPER 40S INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 64 TO 75...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 58. HIGHS 72 TO 82. $$ TAP