LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/8/2019

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could drop into the 40s, around 60 near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could drop into the 40s, around 60 near Lake Superior. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some spots may fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.