LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/12/2019

Tonight, cloudy with rain and wind. Steady to slowly rising temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 40 MPH.

Friday, cloudy with rain and wind in the morning. Clouds and at times some sunshine with wind and scattered rain showers in the morning. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, becoming mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and possible thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a few rain showers; especially, in the morning. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. Light south wind.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.