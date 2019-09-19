LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/19/2019

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s, 50s in some locations. Light south wind.

Friday, clouds and at times some sun with a chance of rain. Fog is possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Fog is possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms late in the day. Increasing wind. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.