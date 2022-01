STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 327 PM EST THU JAN 27 2022 /227 PM CST THU JAN 27 2022/ TONIGHT...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTH TO NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS...THEN SNOW DIMINISHING FROM THE WEST OVERNIGHT. MOSTLY CLOUDY...EXCEPT PARTLY CLOUDY SOUTH CENTRAL AND FAR EAST. LOWS FROM 11 BELOW ZERO TO 4 ABOVE...COLDEST OVER THE WESTERN INTERIOR AND WARMEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE WEST WIND SNOW BELTS. HIGHS 10 TO 16. FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NORTH AND EAST. LOWS 10 BELOW TO 6 ABOVE...WARMEST NEAR THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINES. HIGHS 16 TO 22. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST. LOWS 6 TO 14. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 19 TO 26. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 3 TO 13. HIGHS 26 TO 31. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 18 TO 25. HIGHS 30 TO 36.