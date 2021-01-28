LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/28/2021

Tonight, lake effect snow showers (mainly east of Marquette). Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits or below zero, some inland Western U.P. areas could be as cold as -10 to -15, around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes and where lake effect snow showers and clouds are. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, some lake effect snow showers in the morning east of Marquette. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light and variable wind.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens closer and along the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.