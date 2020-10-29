LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/29/2020

Tonight, a chance of light wintry precipitation. Otherwise, a little bit of clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some 10s inland west of Marquette, around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind turning west to southwest 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 30 or the 30s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain west of Marquette. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, cloudy with rain and snow. Windy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, windy with snow showers. Near steady temperatures in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 25 to 35 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, some showers showers with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some 10s inland, around 30 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40 (coldest temperatures inland). Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.