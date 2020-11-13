LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/12/2020

Tonight, snow showers or a possible rain/snow mix. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas of the Western U.P. to the 30s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas of the Western U.P. to around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, windy with increasing clouds with a chance of rain in the middle to late afternoon. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with rain. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible late for inland areas west of Marquette. Windy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with rain changing to snow and other wintry precipitation types. Windy. Steady to slowly falling temperatures to around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, windy with snow showers. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, windy with snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some teens inland. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some teens inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday and Thursday, clouds and sunshine during the day, some clearing at night. High temperatures during the day will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.