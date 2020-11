LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/5/2020

Today, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 50s closer to Lake Superior to around 60 or the 60s closer to Lake Michigan and the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.