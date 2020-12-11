LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/10/2020

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain or light wintry precipitation. Some wind late. Temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, a few spots inland west of Marquette could fall into the 20s. Winds turning northerly 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with a chance of light wintry precipitation. Some wind. Temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with a few snow showers or light wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with some snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with some snow showers. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.