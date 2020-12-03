LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2020

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.