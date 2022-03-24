Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, increasing clouds. Gusty winds. A chance of rain showers or snow showers in the Central U.P. and Western U.P. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, some snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around or below zero for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will around 30 or the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be teens to around 20. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday and Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s.



Wednesday and Thursday. a slight chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.