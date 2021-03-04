LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2021

Tonight, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a few snow showers are possible in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 20s closer to Lake Superior to the 30s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas to around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperature will be in the 30s and 40s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland areas of the Eastern U.P.) South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland). Light west to southwest wind.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.