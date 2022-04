STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 414 PM EDT THU APR 14 2022 /314 PM CDT THU APR 14 2022/ ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...BLUSTERY. CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 19 TO 29. .FRIDAY...BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 29 TO 39. .FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 17 TO 29. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 28 TO 37. .SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 14 TO 27...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. .SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 35 TO 44. .MONDAY...RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. LOWS IN THE 20S AND 30S. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S. .TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 20S AND 30S. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Marquette MI 1123 AM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 ...AREA RIVERS, CREEKS, AND STREAMS HAVE BEEN ON THE RISE... Due to the recent heavy rainfall, coupled with snowpack melting this week, area rivers, creeks, and streams have risen, some to bankfull. This includes both gaged and ungaged tributaries. Therefore, take caution when near a waterway and remain a safe distance from potential rising and flowing waters. Do not walk or otherwise recreate near or along these banks of waterways. Once reaching a safe distance, report potential flooding to law enforcement or the National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township.