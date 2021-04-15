LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/15/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for some inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, more afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to around 50 along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will range from around 40 along Lake Superior to around 50 or the 50s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers or snow showers Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.