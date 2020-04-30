LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/30/2020

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan. Variable wind becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, a chance of rain in the morning. Otherwise, becoming mostly sunny. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, some rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.