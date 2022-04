STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 424 PM EDT THU APR 7 2022 /324 PM CDT THU APR 7 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF UPPER MICHIGAN... TONIGHT...CLOUDY WITH SNOW LIKELY WEST. A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW EAST-CENTRAL BECOMES ALL SNOW LATE . LOWS 25 TO 31. FRIDAY...SNOW LIKELY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN MIXING IN SOUTH- CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 28 TO 36. FRIDAY NIGHT...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS 22 TO 30. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS, MAINLY NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. HIGHS 34 TO 42. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE MID 20S EXCEPT AROUND 18 INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO LOWER 50S. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 30. HIGHS 48 TO 54. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 30 TO 36. HIGHS 48 TO 54.