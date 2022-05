STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 351 PM EDT THU MAY 26 2022 /251 PM CDT THU MAY 26 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A FEW SHOWERS IN THE EVENING. PATCHY FOG. LOWS 40 TO 46. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY THEN CLEARING. HIGHS 60 TO 68. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 40 TO 46. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 66 TO 72. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 48 TO 54. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 72 TO 78. MEMORIAL DAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 60 TO 66 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 60 TO 66. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.