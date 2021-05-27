LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/27/2021

Tonight, mostly cloudy. Areas of frost away from the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, clear skies. Areas of frost away from the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 30s to around 40 along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.