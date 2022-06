STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 256 PM EDT THU JUN 2 2022 /156 PM CDT THU JUN 2 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS EVENING DECREASING AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 41 TO 48. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY CLEARING IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 54 TO 60...MID 60`S SOUTH-CENTRAL. BREEZY. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 34 TO 42...PATCHY FROST INTERIOR. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS 66 TO 72. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 42 TO 48. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 60 TO 66. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 42 TO 48. HIGHS 60 TO 66. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 42 TO 48. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.