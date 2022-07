STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 312 PM EDT THU JUL 14 2022 /212 PM CDT THU JUL 14 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY THROUGH MIDNIGHT THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY WEST. LOWS IN THE MID 50S. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR A THUNDERSTORM IN THE WEST AND SOUTH. HIGHS 72 TO 78. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 60. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 78 TO 84. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 60. SUNDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 78 TO 84. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS AROUND 60. HIGHS 84 TO 90. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 60 TO 66. HIGHS 78 TO 84.