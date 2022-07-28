Tonight, a few rain showers (especially in the evening). Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, a few spots may fall into the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties).

Sunday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties).



Monday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest to north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.