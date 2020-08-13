LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/13/2020

Tonight, a chance of rain late west of Marquette. Otherwise, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of rain in the morning, mainly west of Marquette. Otherwise, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing late. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 inland to around 60 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise. sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.