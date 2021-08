LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/19/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 351 PM EDT THU AUG 19 2021 /251 PM CDT THU AUG 19 2021/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 59 TO 70...WARMEST NEAR THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY AND CONTINUED VERY WARM AND HUMID. HIGHS 75 TO 91...COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE FAR WEST. LOWS IN THE 60S. SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 76 TO 86...COOLEST FAR WEST AND NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY IN THE EVENING WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EAST HALF...OTHERWISE CLEARING FROM THE WEST. LOWS 47 TO 62...COOLEST WEST HALF. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY...COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE 70S. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 49 TO 61...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 76 TO 84. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 53 TO 64...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 74 TO 83...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL.