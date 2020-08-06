LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/6/2020

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. Warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and humid. High temperatures be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and humid. High temperatures be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday and Wednesday, clouds and sunshine during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly clear at night. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60.