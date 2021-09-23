LOCAL 3 THURSDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/23/2021

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain showers east of Marquette and Escanaba. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind turning west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 or the 50s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 or the 50s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.