LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/21/2021

Overnight, lake effect snow showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Later Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 10 or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, cloudy with some snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with some snow (especially in the morning). High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind turning west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, a few locations may fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, a few locations may fall into the single digits. North wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light north to northeast wind.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). Light east to northeast wind.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.