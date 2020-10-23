LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/22/2020

Overnight, snow for inland areas west of Marquette, rain east of Marquette and closer to Lake Michigan. Otherwise, a rain/snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, teens for inland areas west of Marquette, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a few snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some teens for inland areas west of Marquette, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Light and variable wind.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some teens for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a few rain or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some teens for inland areas west of Marquette. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine during the day, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at night. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest inland), some teens for inland areas west of Marquette.