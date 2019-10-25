LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/24/2019

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Friday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland, around 40 near Lake Superior. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible near Lake Superior. 

Saturday, mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a few rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix.  Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix.  Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Wednesday,  mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix.  Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER 10/24/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER 10/24/2019"

Veterans combat PTSD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans combat PTSD"

Precious Metals 10-24-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-24-2019"

Stocks 10-24-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 10-24-2019"

Queen City Running Trick or Trot 5K starts Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Queen City Running Trick or Trot 5K starts Saturday"

Domestic violence victims remembered at a candle vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence victims remembered at a candle vigil"