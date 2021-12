STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 1100 PM EST THU DEC 16 2021 /1000 PM CST THU DEC 16 2021/ ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR ALGER AND LUCE COUNTIES OVERNIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN HOUGHTON AND KEWEENAW COUNTIES OVERNIGHT... OVERNIGHT...BLUSTERY AND COLDER. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES...EXCEPT PARTLY CLOUDY SOUTH CENTRAL. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW ACROSS THE KEWEENAW. LOWS 8 TO 23...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW AND EAST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR...MAINLY EARLY. HIGHS IN THE 20S. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS...MAINLY WEST HALF. LOWS 12 TO 23...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS 23 TO 30. SATURDAY NIGHT...A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NORTH HALF. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 TO 20...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 20S. MONDAY...BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EAST. LOWS 13 TO 22. HIGHS 27 TO 35. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON. LOWS 8 TO 20...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 20 TO 28.