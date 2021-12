STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 409 PM EST THU DEC 23 2021 /309 PM CST THU DEC 23 2021/ TONIGHT...A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW CENTRAL AND EAST IN THE EVENING. PATCHY FOG SOUTH CENTRAL. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 15 TO 28... COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...A CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN OR DRIZZLE. SOME LIGHT SNOW OR FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE IN THE MORNING. CLOUDY. HIGHS 34 TO 39. FRIDAY NIGHT...A CHANCE OF LIGHT RAIN OR DRIZZLE EAST HALF IN THE EVENING. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 17 TO 32...WARMEST EAST. CHRISTMAS DAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 26 TO 35...WARMEST EAST. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW. LOWS 10 TO 22...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW DEVELOPING SUNDAY NIGHT. HIGHS 24 TO 32. MONDAY...SNOW...DIMINISHING IN THE AFTERNOON. LOWS 18 TO 25. HIGHS 30 TO 35. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW BY EVENING. LOWS 11 TO 23...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 26 TO 33.