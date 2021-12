STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 837 PM EST THU DEC 9 2021 /737 PM CST THU DEC 9 2021/ ...MULTIPLE WINTER WEATHER HEADLINES ACROSS ALL OF UPPER MICHIGAN FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS DIMINISHING EARLY. THE SNOW MAY MIX WITH FREEZING DRIZZLE BEFORE ENDING. LOWS 16 TO 33...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW ARRIVING ACROSS THE SOUTH TOWARD EVENING. HIGHS 30 TO 36. FRIDAY NIGHT...SNOW...HEAVY AT TIMES CENTRAL AND EAST. THE SNOW MAY MIX WITH RAIN OR FREEZING RAIN BY MORNING FAR SOUTH AND NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW NEAR THE GREAT LAKES LATE. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. SATURDAY...SNOW EARLY...ESPECIALLY NORTH CENTRAL AND EAST. THE SNOW MAY MIX WITH RAIN OR FREEZING RAIN ACROSS THE EAST AT TIMES. BLUSTERY WITH PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. DECREASING CLOUDS FROM THE WEST BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS 29 TO 37. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 14 TO 25...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...WARMER. PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 34 TO 41. MONDAY...MILD. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. HIGHS AROUND 40. TUESDAY...MILD. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. HIGHS AROUND 40.