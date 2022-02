STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 333 PM EST THU FEB 10 2022 /233 PM CST THU FEB 10 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF UPPER MICHIGAN TONIGHT...THEN CONTINUING UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING JUST ACROSS THE NORTH WIND SNOW BELTS... TONIGHT...SNOW SHOWERS AND PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. LOWS 16 TO 25. FRIDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR...CHANCE ELSEWHERE. BLUSTERY WITH PATCHES OF BLOWING SNOW. HIGHS 28 TO 36. FRIDAY NIGHT...COLDER. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. BLUSTERY WITH PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. MOSTLY CLOUDY. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE. LOWS 10 BELOW TO ZERO. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLDER. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. MORNING WINDCHILLS NEAR 20 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE. HIGHS 6 ABOVE TO 12. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 BELOW TO 12 BELOW ZERO. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 12. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 BELOW TO ZERO. HIGHS 18 TO 24. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS ZERO TO 6 ABOVE. HIGHS 24 TO 30. WEDNESDAY...CLOUDY. LOWS 11 TO 18. HIGHS 28 TO 36.