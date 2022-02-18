Overnight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Very cold to perhaps bitter cold temperatures. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be below zero, perhaps well below zero. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming variable.



Friday, cloudy with snow. Becoming windy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, cloudy with snow. Windy. Very low to perhaps dangerous wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from around zero or below for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some locations could fall into the single digits. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with a chance of snow, rain, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.