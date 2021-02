LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2021

Today, snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible in some areas (especially in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Tonight, snow and wind. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west to Marquette to around 20 or the 20s in the Eastern U.P. Winds becoming west to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.