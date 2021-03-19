LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2021

Later today, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures inland west of Marquette), locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind becoming south to southwest 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 60s for inland areas west of Marquette, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes and the Eastern U.P. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 60s for inland areas west of Marquette, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes and the Eastern U.P. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some areas could fall into the 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, cloudy with some rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with some rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy with some rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with some rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.