Overnight, cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming variable 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, increasing clouds. Wintry precipitation is possible during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow (especially in the evening). Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of wintry precipitation or rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.