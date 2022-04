STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 1005 PM EDT THU APR 14 2022 /905 PM CDT THU APR 14 2022/ REST OF TONIGHT...BLUSTERY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS...MAINLY WEST. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 19 TO 29. FRIDAY...BLUSTERY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 29 TO 39...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 17 TO 29...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 28 TO 37....WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 14 TO 27...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 35 TO 44. MONDAY...RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY. LOWS 23 TO 31. HIGHS 35 TO 41. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 22 TO 31. HIGHS 34 TO 45...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL.