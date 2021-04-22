LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/22/2021

Overnight, clear skies. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures inland). Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Friday, increasing clouds. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with rain or snow. Gusty winds in the afternoon. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the 30s in the Keweenaw Peninsula and closer to Lake Superior to the 40s closer to Lake Michigan. Winds becoming north to northwest 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, some snow showers. Gusty winds. Clearing skies from west to east during the overnight. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds in the morning. High temperatures will range from the 30s near Lake Superior to around 50 near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North wind becoming north to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts in the morning.



Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.