LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/8/2021

Overnight, mostly cloudy with rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). North to northeast wind turning north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with possible rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest temperatures will be near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday through Thursday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.