STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 349 PM EDT WED MAY 11 2022 /249 PM CDT WED MAY 11 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 39 TO 59...WARMEST IN THE INTERIOR. THURSDAY...PATCHY FOG EARLY. MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 64 TO 87...WARMEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 44 TO 67...WARMEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 48 TO 54. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 42 TO 48. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE LOWER 40S. HIGHS 54 TO 60.