LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/13/2021

Tonight, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few high gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from the 60s in the Eastern U.P. to around 70 or the 70s for inland areas west of Marquette. Temperatures will be locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s are possible in some U.P. spots. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s are possible in some U.P. spots. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few high gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain and a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.