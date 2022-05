STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 700 PM EDT THU MAY 12 2022 /600 PM CDT THU MAY 12 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 47 TO 67...WARMEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 67 TO 89...COOLEST ALONG THE LAKESHORES. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 44 TO 58...WARMEST IN THE SOUTH-CENTRAL. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 42 TO 48. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS 66 TO 72. MONDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. LOWS 42 TO 48. HIGHS 54 TO 60. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 36 TO 42. HIGHS 54 TO 60.