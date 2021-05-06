LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 5/6/2021

Rest Of Tonight, mostly cloudy with some rain and wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a chance of rain or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, some clearing (especially in the afternoon). Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 50s inland. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 50s inland. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 50s inland. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes.